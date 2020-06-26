ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort has been nominated in three categories in USA Today's 10 Best.
Knoebels is up for best amusement park, the Phoenix is up for best roller coaster and Cesari's Pizza is up for best amusement park restaurant.
10Best.com "provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Created by our team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields — and their cities — but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated," according to its website.
The ranking is determined by voting.