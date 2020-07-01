ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort will open today for the first time this season, operating at 50 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park employees spent the last few weeks preparing to open after delaying its 94th season by nearly two months. It was originally scheduled to open for its regular season on April 25.
“We’re excited for people to be here,” said park spokesperson Stacy Ososkie. “An amusement park is not an amusement park without the people.”
Of the 64 rides, only about 40 will be open because of limited staffing and some projects being delayed due to the closure over the last few months. Popular attractions like the Flying Turns and the Impulse will not be open, but the Phoenix and Twister will be open, said Ososkie.
“We are so grateful for our team’s efforts. They have worked hard to prepare the park for our guests as they do every year,” said Rick Knoebel, fourth-generation owner. “However, this season, they’ve also had to endure project delays, and devote countless hours readying the park with new health and safety measures.”
The park does not have a gate, so attendance will be regulated through the parking lot. Only the main parking area will be used. Once that reaches full capacity, the overflow parking will not be used and guests will not be permitted to park until other guests leave, she said.
At least 3,800 square feet of plexiglass was ordered and installed at food stands, gift shops and guest services. More than 150 sanitizing stations were also installed around the park. Social distancing markers are at all rides queues and food lines, she said.
Park officials are asking guests not to visit if they have symptoms, returned from overseas in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. They are requiring all guests over the age of two to wear a mask unless they have a medical condition, and are asking guests to maintain social distancing, which could result in a limited capacity for rides and gift shops.
Some rides will have empty seats between groups. The rides will be deep cleaned every morning and throughout the day, so guests should expect delays, said Ososokie.
There will be no indoor entertainment. The bandshell will have performers, but guests cannot bring their own chairs, she said.
The majority of food and gift shops will be open, but some popular food stops may be relocated to nearby stands. For example, the Backyard BBQ near the Flume will be closed and the food can be found at the International Food Court and the Phoenix junction. The Alamo indoor dining is down from 257 capacity to 92, she said.
The Wharf will be closed and some kids’ attractions like the Space Walk and Ball Crawl will be closed, Ososkie said.
The goal is to have the Crystal Pool open by mid-July, she said.
Elizabeth Ringas, the communications director of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), said she visited Dollywood in Pigeon Forge recently and has plans to visit Hersheypark this week and Knoebels in the near future. Amusement parks on the east coast “are doing a great job empowering employees and keeping us all safe.”
“I am so excited to see Knoebels have the opportunity to open and provide entertainment for those who chose to go out,” said Ringas. “The parks are doing what they can to keep everyone safe. Many people are ready to head out and feel like they have a summer.”
ACE members have a mixture of people who are excited to get out, but also members who are nervous due to the unknown, she said.
Knoebels opens from noon to 8 p.m. today. Tickets will be sold for individual rides only.