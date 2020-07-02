ELYSBURG — The Dehavens missed the opportunity in April to celebrate their anniversary at Knoebels Amusement Resort, the place where they were married four years ago on opening day.
Tim and Christina Dehaven instead drove 112 miles from Norristown on Wednesday to celebrate on the park's first official day of the 94th season, which was delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were married on the bumper cars on opening day on April 30, 2016.
"The circumstances are unfortunate, but we're grateful to be able to enjoy today," said Tim Dehaven. "I love to eat and ride and spend time with my wife. It's such a happy place."
Both Dehavens have matching tattoos of the other on the bumper cars, and Tim Dehaven has a tattoo of Kozmo, the park's mascot, on the Flyers. They said they usually come to the park every two weeks in a regular season but might not come back again this year.
"We have faith in the Knoebels staff, but not much faith in our fellow man," said Tim Dehaven. "There were too many families of five walking around with 'health problems.'"
Knoebels opened on Wednesday with light crowds in the hundreds.
The park is operating at 50 percent capacity and taking precautions against the coronavirus. Only 40 of the 64 rides were open, and attendance was regulated through the parking lot. Only the main parking area was used and not the overflow parking lot, although the crowds are light on Wednesdays.
"We were thrilled to kick off our season, though more than two months later than originally scheduled," said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. "We're grateful for everyone who chose to spend their day with us today, and for our team who did a phenomenal job implementing the new health and safety protocols."
At least 3,800 square feet of plexiglass was installed at food stands, gift shops and guest services. More than 150 sanitizing stations were also installed around the park. Social distancing markers are at all rides queues and food lines.
Park officials are asking guests not to visit if they have symptoms, returned from overseas in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. They are requiring all guests over the age of two to wear a mask unless they have a medical condition, and are asking guests to maintain social distancing, which could result in a limited capacity for rides and gift shops.
Some rides will have empty seats between groups. The rides will be deep cleaned every morning and throughout the day, so guests should expect delays.
Jim and Judy Correll, of Harrisburg, brought their 6-year-old grandson Grady Correll, of Pittsford, N.Y., for the first time. Grady gave a thumbs up and said he loved the cars ride.
"We've been coming here for decades," said Judy Correll. "We used to bring our kids, and now we're bringing our grandchildren."
"It's so nice, they do a good job," said Jim Correll. "It's a nice atmosphere. We love camping, and it's delightful."
Destiny Bower, of Trevorton, came with her boyfriend Kyle Mirolli and her 2-year-old son Zane Poeth. She said she hopes this is the year that Zane remembers coming for the first time.
"We've been coming here forever," said Bower. "It was sad opening day was canceled, but it's better to be safe than sorry."
Chris Laureano, of Reading, said he and his family often stay at the campground at Knoebels but didn’t come this year because the amusement park wasn’t open until Wednesday.
"This was a spur-of-the-moment thing," he said. "I like coming here, relaxing, and doing something with the kids."
Kelina Satteson, of Milton, said she has been looking forward to coming to the park.
"I love the Phoenix," she said. "I like the adrenaline of it."