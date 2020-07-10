ELYSBURG — The Crystal Pool at Knoebels Amusement Resort opens for the first time today.
Park officials announced on Facebook the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The park opened for the first time on July 1 after delaying its opening by two months due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The park will also be offering ride passes every day from July 13 to July 31. An adult ride-all-day pass with coasters included is $40 and for under 48 inches is $25. The pass excludes the Haunted Mansion.
The park requires masks be worn and is limiting capacity by only filling up the main parking lot. There are also social distancing guidelines and stickers, hand sanitizing booths, plastic guards at all counters and certain limitations on rides.