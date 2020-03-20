ELYBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort pushed back its opening weekend for its 2020 season by two weeks, according to an announcement from the park on Friday.
Opening weekend for the park's 94th season was originally on April 25-26 but park officials moved it to May 9-10 in response to the 2019 coronavirus crisis. The two job fairs prior to opening were canceled and usually resulted in approximately 2,300 full and part time workers being hired.
This means the events schedule for April and part of May will be updated. Those updates will be provided on the website and social media outlets within the next week, according to the park.
If you have campground, cottage or picnic reservations, or ride-all-day passes, for the April 25-26 or May 2-3 weekends, the park's team will address indivudal needs.
A member of our Guest Relations team is available to answer questions via phone Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., or via email at contact@knoebels.com.
Additionally, Knoebel Lumber will be open regular hours for essential items; Nickle Plate Bar & Grill will offer a take-out menu available daily from 12 noon to 7 p.m.; Knoebels Three Ponds is closed until at least March 31; and Knoebels Park and Lake Glory Campgrounds is scheduled to open May 8.
Knobeels launched virtual interviews after canceling the job fairs. Interested applicants can apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs. A park officials will call the applicant to schedule a virtual interview, interview via FaceTime, Skype or Google Duo, then email paperwork and additional instructions.