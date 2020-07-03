ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Park updated its mask policy after being only open for one day during its 94th season.
The park, which opened on Wednesday after delaying opening day by two months due to COVID-19, announced that masks are now mandatory at the park.
"We tried our best to communicate a mask policy that took into account valid conditions that could prevent a guest from wearing a mask," the Knoebels team wrote on Facebook. "However, after evaluating the day, it was clear that revising the policy is in the best interest of everyone who works at and visits Knoebels."
Face coverings are now required in the park and on rides. Guests are not permitted to enter the park unless they are wearing a face covering. The only exception is while dining or the guest is under the age of two, according to the new park rules.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER