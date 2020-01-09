Knoebels Amusement Resort announced a thrill ride will be ready for the park's April opening while also confirming the closing of another ride this year.
Park officials said their new "Tornado" ride is expected to be ready by the April 25 opening day. The 32-passenger ride will be located near the StratosFear. Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone.
“Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car,” said spokeswoman Stacy Ososkie said. “Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.”
The ride will also allow riders to add to their own experience, park President Dick Knoebel said.
“Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience,” said Knoebel. “Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level.”
Knoebels' officials also announced the closure of 1001 Nacht, a magic carpet ride that has been at the park since 1998.
“The ride is nearing the end of its operational life and ridership isn’t strong, meaning it makes sense for us to remove it to help with future planning for the park,” said Ososkie.