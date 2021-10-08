KRATZERVILLE — Twelve members of the Kratzerville Fire Police are now outfitted with bullet-proof vests on the job.
Lieutenant Matt Smith had been wearing a safety vest for years due to the heavy communication and safety equipment he carries as a volunteer fire police officer and EMS captain.
"It wasn't that I needed it to be bullet-proof, but a regular vest doesn't hold my equipment," he said of the lights, radio, traffic wand and other equipment he uses.
The vests cost $5,200, with Kratzerville Fire Company contributing $3,000 toward the purchase and the fire police paying the rest with money provided by donors and through fundraising efforts, fire chief Frank Long said.
He's glad the volunteers that help keep firefighters safe by diverting traffic during an emergency have an extra layer of protection.
"They are out there by themselves. We like them to be in pairs, but sometimes there's not enough of them," said Long, adding that the sturdy vests "add another layer of protection."
The Kratzerville fire police also volunteer at area parades and the Selinsgrove Speedway during large events, Smith said.
While he has never been physically accosted while performing his duties as a fire police some of his colleagues have been pushed or physically confronted by members of the public.
"I have heard of people being stabbed, but I've never had anything happen," said Smith who said most of the negative response from the public has been verbal. "I've been yelled at and called names."