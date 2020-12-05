WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge for the 14th time granted a delay in the trial of Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann issued the order on Friday to move the jury selection to April 5. Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017, and Kraynak was scheduled for a February trial.
The judge used the same language he has for 13 other orders granting the continuances, but also added a reason related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Court-appointed defense attorney Thomas A. Thornton filed the continuance request earlier this week.
"Failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice. The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial," Brann wrote. "In addition to the foregoing and in light of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) declaring a Coronavirus Pandemic, the U.S. Government and Pennsylvania State Agencies are advising multiple precautions including, inter alia, tele-working, social distancing and significant reduction in all personal contact among persons to thwart exposure and the spread of this highly contagious and potentially deadly disease."
The deadline for filing pretrial motions is extended until March 1.
Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.