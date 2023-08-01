WILLIAMSPORT — A third circuit judge granted a 60-day extension to former Dr. Raymond Kraynak to file a request for the full panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to hear his appeal.
Third Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith granted the extension until Oct. 2 so court-appointed attorney Stephanie L. Cesare, of Carlisle, can file a petition for rehearing en banc. Judges Jordan Kent, Cheryl Ann Krause and Smith on July 20 denied the appeal of Kraynak to withdraw his guilty plea, upholding a decision from U.S. Judge Matthew Brann that denied Kraynak’s original appeal to withdraw a guilty plea and sentenced the former Mount Carmel doctor to 15 years in federal prison.
Cesare requested additional time "due to counsel’s schedule and the necessity to schedule a time to speak with Mr. Kraynak prior to filing said petition. Additionally, counsel is scheduled for a two-week pre-planned vacation out of state in August and scheduled for a criminal trial upon her return from vacation."
Kraynak, 66, of Mount Carmel, unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September 2021 after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. As part of the plea deal, Kraynak was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine and probation to be determined, potential restitution to the victims and additional court fees and costs.
Kraynak attempted to withdraw a guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients.
After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped.
Kraynak has been incarcerated as a federal prisoner since March 2022. Although Kraynak had been free on $500,000 bail since he was first indicted in December 2017 and appeared for all court dates, Brann said Kraynak posed a flight risk due to his filings of fighting the sentence.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kraynak is currently incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institute-Danbury in Danbury, Conn. His earliest release date is listed as Dec. 12, 2034, meaning Kraynak will be 77 when released.