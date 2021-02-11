WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge for the 15th time delayed the trial of Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
Although U.S. Judge Matthew Brann issued the order to move the jury selection from April to Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport, the judge for the first time laid out the trial dates and details as well as other judicial procedures for the attorneys.
Following a conference conducted with counsel of record on Jan. 25, Brann wrote that "the trial should be continued and that the ends of justice are served by scheduling this case for a date certain criminal trial and that this outweighs the best interest of the public and the Defendant in a speedy trial. The Court also concludes that the failure to continue trial in this case would deny both Defense Counsel and the Government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence."
The trial will commence immediately following jury selection on Sept. 7. The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Each day will begin at 9:30 a.m., Brann wrote.
Pre-trial motions and supporting briefs must be filed by May 10. Any briefs in opposition are due by May 24. Motions in limine and supporting briefs are due June 7. Any briefs in opposition are due by June 21, according to court documents.
A pretrial conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the judge's chambers at the federal courthouse. The purpose of the pretrial conference is to address issues pertaining to jury selection, evidentiary and substantive issues reasonably likely to arise during the course of trial, scheduling of witnesses and other matters relating to the conduct of the trial, Brann wrote.
Counsel must submit to the courtroom deputy by Aug. 30 three complete exhibit lists and two complete sets of exhibits for the court’s use, contained in three-ring binders, in addition to the original which will be offered into evidence. A list of witnesses must be provided by Aug. 30 as well, Brann wrote.
The judge also provided guidance to the attorneys concerning file types for documents and photographs; presentation display; and other judicial procedures.
If a plea agreement or plea has been agreed upon by counsel and the defendant after 5 p.m. on the last business day or on the weekend preceding the commencement of trial, counsel must notify the judge's office, Brann wrote.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.
Court-appointed assistant federal public defender Thomas A. Thornton is representing Kraynak. Assistant United States Attorney William Behe represents the prosecution.