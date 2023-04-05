SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) is hosting its annual Celebrate Literacy Award Banquet Thursday, May 4, at Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co., 834 N. Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a buffet meal at 6 p.m.
The topic of this year’s presentation is Chocolate and Poverty. The Keynote Speaker is Milton Hershey School's Admissions Recruiter, Stacey Spangenburg. Spangenburg has a background in child welfare and has been with Milton Hershey School since 1999. Milton Hershey School is one of the world’s best private schools with the goal that a family's income should not determine a child's outcome.
All educators, administrators, education majors from local universities, para-professionals, childcare workers, homeschool parents, librarians, guidance counselors, school district social workers, and child welfare workers, and other adults are invited to attend.
Cost to attend is $10. Make checks payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mail to Mary Keiser at 414 Green St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Participants who would like a letter of commendation should note that in the reservation. Deadline for reservation is April 24.