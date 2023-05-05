SUNBURY — A Kulpmont man is jailed on $10,000 cash and faces felony strangulation after state police said the man put his hands around a woman's throat during a domestic incident in Rockefeller Township Thursday.
Scott Gratti, 46, of Arizona Drive, Mount Carmel Township, was arrested and appeared before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey Friday. Gratti was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash.
Troopers said they were dispatched to a home in Rockefeller Township and spoke with the alleged victim, who told police that Gratti showed up at her house and began a verbal dispute.
Gratti allegedly grabbed the woman's phone from her hand, pushed her down multiple time and choked her, police said.
The woman was able to escape by running outside and Gratti ran after her, grabbing her hoodie and drug her back toward the home by her hood, according to a criminal complaint.
Once the woman was back inside, Gratti released her and she was able to run to a neighbor's home, according to troopers.
Police allege they saw visible marks on the woman and after an investigation discovered video surveillance footage which allegedly showed the man dragging the woman through a yard, according to court documents.
Troopers made contact with Gratti at his home in Mount Carmel Township and said it was his word against the woman's according to police.
Gratti was placed under arrest and taken to the Stonington state police barracks before being arraigned, police said.
Gatti also faces felony criminal trespass, according to court documents.
Gatti will now appear in front of Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.