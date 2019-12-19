MILTON — John Kurelja, currently the assistant executive director and chief academic officer at CSIU, has been appointed by the organization's board of directors as the next executive director of the organization upon the retirement of Kevin Singer.
The appointment was the first step in a transition plan culminating in the completion of Singer's contract in June 2021.
“Kurelja has been an educational leader in the Susquehanna Valley for over 20 years. His leadership experiences will help to guide the CSIU into the future. The board and I have great confidence that the CSIU will continue with a smooth transition in leadership and will only become stronger as a leading educational service center. I join the Board of Directors in extending a sincere congratulations to Dr. Kurelja,” said Singer.