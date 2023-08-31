The Labor Day holiday is traditionally one of the busiest weekends for late summer travel, and this year is projected to have record travel expected on the road and in the air.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike projects close to 2.8 million people will be on their roadway during the Labor Day holiday, said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton, on Thursday.
The five-day period ending Sept. 5 represents a 1.5 percent increase in holiday traffic during the same travel period last year
Today is expected to be the busiest travel day for travelers using the turnpike, Compton said. The full traffic projections are as follows: 590,000 vehicles today are expected to travel the turnpike system; 710,000 vehicles on Saturday, 550,000 on Sunday; 450,000 on Monday; and 500,000 to close the holiday weekend.
The East Central Pa. AAA on Thursday said booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises show Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year: domestic bookings are up 4 percent and international bookings up 44 percent.
AAA booking data shows Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris are the five most popular international destinations over Labor Day weekend, said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA Eastern Central.
Compared to 2022, international hotel bookings for the holiday are up 82 percent and international cruise bookings are up 44 percent. Canada is popular this time of year because of its cooler temperatures and stunning scenery. Europe has seen a surge in travel this year, with more people eager to see the world again without restrictions, according to AAA.
AAA reports the top 5 domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas. Seattle tourism has been boosted by the strong demand for Alaska cruises. AAA recommends travelers check their local airlines to see if Hurricane Idalia has affected their destination in the Sunshine State.
Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see slightly higher gas prices compared to last year, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78 on Labor Day 2022 but has been above $3.80 for the past couple of weeks. Gas prices have spiked this summer because of tight supply and the high cost of oil.
For those who are staying in Central Pennsylvania, temperatures will be hot and humid on Sunday (91 degrees) and Monday (92), according to AccuWeather, in State College.
PSP watching for DUIs
Over this holiday period, PSP and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of the National Crackdown on Impaired Driving enforcement and education campaign running through Sept. 4. This effort is funded through PennDOT's statewide annual distribution of approximately $6 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement.
“DUI enforcement is about saving lives,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend, so please be safe and responsible.”
During the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, PSP troopers made 515 DUI arrests and investigated 45 alcohol-related crashes, four of which were fatal.