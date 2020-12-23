U.S. Congressman Fred Keller said on Wednesday that it was the lack of transparency in the crafting of the $1.2 trillion omnibus spending package that caused him to vote against it — a package that did eventually pass both houses of Congress.
He was also not averse to the $900 billion COVID relief bill part of the package, or President Donald Trump's suggestion to increase the amount of direct payments to citizens from $600 to $2,000.
Keller said he was OK with that If those added funds come from deductions in funding of other targeted recipients, such as foreign powers.
Keller offered his thoughts on COVID relief and other subjects Wednesday via Zoom to members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"If you look at what the president said at his press conference Tuesday night," Keller said, the president's objections were more about the omnibus spending package of $1.2 trillion.
"The president said there are things in that package that aren't about the coronavirus," Keller said. "It included protecting a whole lot of other countries. Rather than do that, he would rather see $2,000 for individuals. But the thing is, we've got to come up with the money to pay for that somewhere. To just go to $2,000 and not take the money from some of the things the president does not want (in the omnibus package) is not the right thing to do."
Keep in mind, Keller said, "that sooner or later we are going to have to repay this debt. The problem is, it's not the Republicans' money. It's not the Democrats' money. It's the taxpayers' money. So I am not opposed to looking at things. But if we are going to do that, what we need to do is come up with the cash somewhere by cutting out things that don't support American families, working families."
About extended unemployment benefits, another part of the COVID relief bill, Keller reiterated that "what we want to do is get people back to work. The federal extension, with the added $300, "goes until the beginning of March," he said. "If a worker has not previously used his or her entire number of weeks, the benefit extends to April. So, the $300 is in place, in most cases, until March."