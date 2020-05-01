SUNBURY — More than 100 Valley high school students will benefit from a special scholarship announced by Lackawanna College on Thursday.
Scranton-based Lackawanna College is providing a special scholarship to graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 who participated in the college’s dual enrollment program. The scholarships will be available to nearly 500 students in 50 school districts across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, including the Sunbury branch at 1145 N 4th St.
More than 100 students have taken advantage of dual enrollment through the Sunbury campus, according to Sunbury Director Philip Campbell.
Scholarships will range from $1,200 to $10,000 or more, doubling or quadrupling a student’s tuition paid out of pocket for dual enrollment courses. The amount of the scholarship awarded will be determined by the number of dual enrollment courses a student takes in high school and if the student enrolls in a bachelor’s or associate degree program.
For more information, or to enroll in the Lackawanna College dual enrollment program, visit Lackawanna.edu/dualenrollment or contact the Admissions Office at (570) 961-7898.