SUNBURY — Two programs for dual enrollment students allow for financial relief at Lackawanna College in the fall semester.
Philip Campbell, the center director for the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna College at 1145 N. Fourth St., said dual enrollment students in Shikellamy, Selinsgrove Area, Danville Area, Midd-West, Shamokin Area, Line Mountain, Southern Columbia and Milton Area School Districts, as well as the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School, are eligible for partial and full scholarships.
"This is something the college recognizes as an opportunity for students who aren't sure what the future holds for them academically," said Campbell. "Lackawanna College, as a resource in the area, wants to make sure students feel comfortable with the decisions they make while still helping them move forward with their studies. They don't have to lose a year of going to college, or two years, because of what's going on in the world."
High ranking 2020 graduates from schools with dual enrollment agreements with Lackawanna are eligible for a full or partial scholarship toward an associate's degree. If they are ranked in the top ten, they are eligible for a full ride; if they are ranked between 11 and 20, they are eligible for a 50 percent ride, said Campbell.
Graduates from 2020 who took dual enrollment courses are also eligible for scholarships in the amount they put toward credits. For example, at $100 a credit, if they took 15 credits while still in high school, they are eligible for a $1,500 scholarship each year toward the associate's degree, said Campbell.
The two scholarship programs are only available for the class of 2020 and for those school districts in which there is a dual enrollment agreement. It is available for all Lackawanna campuses, he said.
Danville Area Superintendent Ricki M. Boyle praised Lackawanna for its programs and the "great opportunities."
"I realize that most students will already have plans but given the concerns with COVID and reopening colleges this information may help some students more forward with their education," said Boyle.
Classes for Lackawanna in the summer session are all online right now due to COVID-19. The fall semester will be back to in-person classes starting Aug. 31, said Campbell.
"We have plans in place in case anything happens and we need to move back to online," he said.
For more information, contact Campbell by emailing campbellp@lackawanna.edu or calling 570-892-0193.