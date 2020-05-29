SUNBURY — Lackawanna College student Tyrone Davis spent nearly 20 years dealing with intense back pain that legally disabled him.
In 2016, the Danville resident had a successful spinal stimulator surgery that relieved him of his pain, allowed him to lose 100 pounds, get off his medication and return to a normal life. As his high school daughter was set to graduate in 2018, she encouraged her father to go back to school at the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna College.
Now, the 47-year-old who has had five back surgeries over the last two decades just this month earned his associate's degree in human services from the center location at 1145 N. Fourth St., Sunbury. Davis is one of 10 students who graduated from the Sunbury branch this academic year during the COVID-19 crisis.
"This has been a family effort — my wife, my son and my daughter," said Davis. "My daughter said, 'You always told us that education is important, why don't you do it now that you can get around.' They are my biggest cheerleaders. I dealt with pain my whole adult life. I don't think my kids ever saw me without pain."
He was working in 2000 as a nurse's aide at Geisinger's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit when the pain started. Now, Davis plans to take online classes in the fall through Lackawanna to earn his bachelor's degree in human services. Already volunteering at Geisinger to talk to patients who are getting the same surgery, he said he is ready to help others.
Davis said he dealt with addiction issues at a younger age. When his back pain started, he was already 10 years sober, so he relied on his family and a good doctor to help him not abuse prescription painkillers.
"And a lot of prayers," he said. "It's a God thing."
Sonia Mutchler, 39, of Sunbury, also earned her associate's degree in human services and she plans to start working toward her bachelor's degree in the fall through online classes. She said she signed up for Lackawanna a week before they opened for the first semester in 2017 after she saw signs for it near her house.
"I was going through a rough time, I needed a change, I felt I needed something more," she said. "I lost myself to alcohol and just separated from my boyfriend. It (enrolling in Lackawanna) was the best thing I've ever done for myself and my kids (ages 15 and 16)."
Mutchler said she can see the campus from her backyard.
"I don't think I would have gone there if it had not been there," she said. "Seeing that sign is the push I needed."
Davis and Mutchler said they were taking on-campus classes when COVID-19 shut everything down and had to switch to online classes.
"It was kind of hard," said Davis. "I ended the semester with a 4.0, but it was challenging."
Both Davis and Mutchler said they will miss having the graduation ceremony.
"It doesn't feel real yet," said Davis. "I'm still waiting on my degree in the mail. I didn't get a chance to walk across a stage."
Sunbury Center Director Philip Campbel said 10 students graduated this year, including four who finished in December and six who finished on May 8.
"Normally all students are invited to the annual commencement in Scranton every May," said Campbell. "We are tentatively scheduled for our commencement for October. But that will all depend on how things work out."
Lackawanna College awarded more than 430 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and certificates to the class of 2020, which includes students from 15 states and countries including France, Dominica and Saint Lucia. The College’s 126th commencement is currently scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, after its traditional May ceremony was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Other Greater Susquehanna Valley graduates include Edward Lawrence Dobash, of Bloomsburg; Debra Wright, of Lewisburg; Courtney Gemberling, of Mifflinburg; Jeffrey Charles Heintzelman, of Sunbury; Makenzie Paige Jones, of Sunbury; Jillian Leslie Martin, of Berwick; Robert Andrew Sees, of Danville; James Michael Gallagher, of Bloomsburg; Sara Leslie Hess, of Benton; Amanda Lynn Brittingham, of Sunbury; Cheri Ann Hoffman, of Herndon; Adriana Elena Natal, of Sunbury; and Alexis Lauren Robb, of Sunbury.