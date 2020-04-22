SUNBURY — Roddrick and Sierra Rosales enrolled in Lackawanna College in Sunbury in 2019, working through their college experiences in different ways, one as an on-campus student and the other as an online student.
When the COVID-19 crisis shut down the university's in-person classes, the husband and wife from Sunbury quickly had to adapt to both being online students. Sierra Rosales is one of 40 students taking on-ground classes who had to switch to online.
"All of us have to get used to the switch," said Roddrick Rosales, 23, a cybersecurity student. "It was troubling for students and teachers who didn't use online for their lessons, but they're doing their best."
The Sunbury branch of Lackawanna had its first semester starting Aug. 28, 2017. The college satellite campus is located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St., a site formerly occupied by the McCann School of Business and Technology. It offers bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs to students in Northumberland County, the Central Susquehanna Valley and its surrounding regions.
Sierra Rosales, 20, a criminal justice student, said they chose Lackawanna because it was convenient and near their home.
"The learning style is different now," said Sierra Rosales. "The teachers had a rough time switching, and it makes it harder for students to learn. Plus, I do better in class when I can hear and see and have it be hands-on. The teachers are trying their best to get used to the switch just like us."
Roddrick Rosales said he has helped provide guidance to his wife as she navigates the new learning style. Both are still working as well — Roddrick as a dish installer for the internet and Sierra as a personal care aide.
Lackawanna in Sunbury had 10 teachers who were teaching on-ground classes who had to move all instruction to online, according to Sunbury Director Philip Campbell.
"We are currently using a learning management system for both our on-ground and online classes," said Campbell. "So teachers did not need to learn a brand new system to make the transition work. But there was an additional time that needed to be invested to compensate for virtual delivery and acceptance of materials versus face to face."
Business teacher Jessica Klinger, a teacher at Lackawanna who has been teaching personal finance this past semester, said this time is an opportunity to learn something new and in a different way as well as achieve personal growth.
"I haven't found it challenging," said Klinger. "It is different. I'm used to connecting, I'm used to seeing students come down the halls, saying good morning as they walk in the door. It's easier to talk in person than over Zoom or a conference call. You don't have the ability to connect. It takes a lot of time management, motivation, devotion and accountability. That's something the teacher and the student need to do or else it's not going to work."
She said a personal finance class is perfect for the current situation. She teaches why an emergency fund is important and why you should plan for the worst and hope for the best.
"Some of the students are struggling with it, they're used to having that connection," said Klinger. "As an instructor, you have to compensate for that."
Klinger said she maintains the same hours and days as the on-ground class times. She talks to students through conference calls on Canvas, the learning management platform. She hosts discussion sessions, chats and provides the quizzes and testing online.
"It's definitely a different type of teaching, but one that I've found rewarding," said Klinger.
Campbell said the last day of the spring semester is May 8 and the first day of the fall semester is Aug. 31. All summer courses will only be offered online, he said.
"Typically, we offer on-ground and offline for the summer, but the decision was made to move them all online," he said. "As of now, we are planning as if we are starting the fall semester on ground. We don't know anything yet."