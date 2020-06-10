SUNBURY — The annual Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival has been moved to December from the riverfront to the Albright Center, due to COVID-19.
According to the festival chair, Chris Reis, Sunbury Revitalization Inc., did not want to cancel the event for the year.
"With much deliberation and thought, Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. has decided to postpone Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival and will now be held on Dec. 12 at the Albright Center," Reis said. "This modification will allow the event to be held if Northumberland County remains in the governor’s green phase."
In order to not exceed the 250-person threshold recommended for large gatherings, the event will be held in multiple sessions throughout the day in which tickets will be sold for each specific event session, Reis said.
“We are thrilled that we were able to come up with a format for this event that we are still going to be able to host Lake August Wine and Beer Festival this winter," Reis said. "We know that everything surrounding COVID-19 is ever-changing, and we will be ready to adapt the event to ensure that every safety precaution needed is taken. This will be a unique opportunity for us to connect our wine, beer, meadery and distillery vendors to a group of attendees prior to the Christmas holiday at a downtown event location. We will do this all while giving the public who attend the opportunity to just unwind and enjoy a festival as we wind down on a year with such uncertainty and hardship.”
The yearly Sandwich Stroll that was set for June 27 is also being postponed and a new date will be announced soon, SRI Executive Director Derrick Backer said.
“I want to be clear, this is not a cancellation," Backer said. "This is a postponement to review the event structure to ensure we are hosting a safe, fun, and productive event during this pandemic," he said. "This pandemic is making all organizations look at processes and events and ask, 'how can we do this better and safer for our attendees?' That is all we are doing here. Once we have the date set, we will make that available to the public.”
Tickets for the Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival, which will feature more than 25 beer and wine vendors, have not been set as of yet, Reis said. The normal price was $35, but Reis said the committee is deciding because of various other options the group is considering on the day of the event.
Tickets for the Sandwich Stroll are $10. Both events tickets can be purchased at www.sunburyrevitalization.org in the days to come, Reis said.