SUNBURY — The 10th Annual Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival is gearing up to attract several hundred people to the city on Sept. 16 at Riverfront Park, in Sunbury.
Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., in partnership with Weis Markets and Brewers’ Outlet, is hosting the event that will run from 1 until 4 p.m., according to SRI acting Executive Director Jody Ocker.
"The event attracts several hundred visitors to Sunbury to enjoy an early fall afternoon by the beautiful Susquehanna River tasting locally made wine, beer, cider, and spirits," Ocker said.
Ocker said the event has more than a dozen wineries, craft breweries, cideries, and distilleries providing tastings included in the ticket price of $35 in advance and $40 at the gate.
"Products may be purchased for on-site consumption and to take home," Ocker said.
Brewers’ Outlet will also be providing a wide variety of beers and other beverages to sample, Ocker said.
"In addition to the tastings, this year’s event features live music by Kinsey, a widely popular band in the region," Ocker said. "There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors."
Ocker said the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and it set back the event and SRI in fundraising.
“We are working hard to re-energize the event to attract the larger crowds we had before COVID,” SRI Board President Slade Shreck said. “We have more vendors this year than last year, including some new ones.”
According to SRI officials, the fundraising events serve several purposes.
First is to attract visitors by showcasing local makers by Sunbury’s greatest natural asset, the Susquehanna River, Ocker said.
"The hope is that visitors will stay and/or return to eat, shop, and recreate in Sunbury bringing customers to our businesses and growing our economy," Ocker said.
The second is to raise money for SRI to continue its mission to promote Sunbury’s revitalization by collaborating with local and regional partners; connecting residents, neighborhoods, and businesses with resources; and cultivating a positive image of Sunbury, Ocker said.
Tickets are available for purchase at Brewers’ Outlet, 231 Reagan St., Sunbury or online at Eventbrite.
The entrance gate is at the access road crossover in the Merle Phillips Riverfront Park across from the Chestnut and Front Street intersection. Parking is available on city streets and in city parking lots. More information available at https://sunburyrevitalization.org/events-programs/brews/ and on Facebook.