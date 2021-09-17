NEW BERLIN — Lane closures will be in place next week on New Berlin Highway in Franklin, Center, Middle Creek and Jackson townships in Snyder County, for maintenance activities.
On Monday through Friday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform milling and shoulder cutting on the New Berlin Highway between Middleburg and New Berlin. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect lane changes, expect travel delays and drive with caution through the work zone.