WHITE DEER — Lane restrictions will continue on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge over White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County this week.
Today, the contractor HRI, Inc., will change the lane closure on the bridge between mile markers 208 and 207, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the bridge over White Deer Pike is reconstructed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, slow or stopped vehicles, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.