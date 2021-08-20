UPPER AUGUSTA — Motorists are advised single lane conditions are set to begin next week on Route 890 in Upper Augusta, Rockefeller and Zerbe Townships, Northumberland County, due to a micro-surfacing project.
On Monday, contractor Suit-Kote Corporation will begin the 9-mile micro-surfacing project on Route 890 between the intersection with Route 225 in Zerbe Township and Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township. The work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $673,830 micro-surfacing project. Work includes the eradication of the existing pavement marking, a double application of microsurfacing material, and new center line rumble strips and line painting.
Work is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting.