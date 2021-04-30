EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will be implemented next week at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for roadwork.
On Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be performing patching and repair work at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road.
On Monday, motorists can expect the right lane to be restricted in both directions.
On Tuesday, the left lane will be restricted in both directions.
On Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions as needed to finish repair work.