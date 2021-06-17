SUNBURY — A maintenance crew in Northumberland County will conduct bridge flushing activities today along Veterans Memorial Bridge between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions in each direction from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
— THE DAILY ITEM