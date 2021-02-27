Drivers who plan to use I-180 next week will have to contend with lane restrictions, Monday to Thursday, for crack sealing work on both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Delaware Township and Northumberland County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform the crack sealing between mile marker 5 (Turbotville exit) and the Lycoming County line. Work will be completed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed. Expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.