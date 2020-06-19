There will be lane restrictions on Route 104 next week in Middleburg, Franklin and Center Townships, Snyder County. On Tuesday, June 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and shoulder upgrades on Route 104 from the intersection with Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Middleburg to the intersection with Route 4018 (Troxelville Road), in Center Township. Work will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging conditions. Work should be done by Friday, June 26, weather permitting.