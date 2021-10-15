DANVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township, Montour County, for drilling roadway borings.
Beginning Monday and running through Wednesday, a contractor will be drilling roadway borings along Route 642 between Race Street and Route 54. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weather permitting.
Also next week, through Friday, roadway borings will also be drilled along Route 54 between Old Valley School Road and Jerseytown Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.