Lane restrictions on I-80 will continue in both east-and-westbound lanes in Montour County next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Work will begin this Sunday and is expected to finish by June 12, weather permitting. All work will be done from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233, both eastbound and westbound. Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints and updating guiderails. This is part of a six-mile roadway restoration project.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.