Raising a family of seven, including five children with special needs all under the age of 11, is challenging enough.
Jennifer Labarge, of Lewisburg, and her husband, William, have had several more obstacles thrust into their way this year. They sought and will receive help from the Needy Family Fund.
The 38-year-old said they've "been struggling this year." She lost her job due to a personal injury, she said. William found a new job, but he only has one month of assistance left because the family makes too much money to qualify.
"We were told it's almost better to not work, they're almost encouraging you to quit your job," Labarge said.
To pay the bills, Labarge said she had to sell their car.
"We just spent our last $300 to fix the plumbing," she said. "The furnace won't stay running. For a while, we've had seven people staying in one room to stay warm."
The couple's children range in age from 2 to 11.
"We will be getting a meal" from the Needy Family Fund, she said. "And, hopefully, a few gifts for each of them."
"It's been a tough year, but the kids deserve to have something."
Labarge received help from the fund in the past, but had forgotten about it until a friend reminded her on Facebook.
When asked about how she would introduce a friend in need to the program herself, Labarge paused for a few moments: "It gives hope. ... For the children to have some joy this season."
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.