LEWISBURG — Building principals and the superintendent at Lewisburg Area School District said students adjusted quickly to new virus mitigation protocol as the district ends its second full week of school.
The administrators spoke during Thursday’s school board meeting where Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock presented a strategic plan for the school year while principals spoke to individual building goals for the first 100 days.
One focus for each administrator is to continue examining and complying with the district’s reopening plan, with Polinchock adding that state protocol for public school operations must be monitored. She expressed that the district must not let the pandemic interrupt education.
“We pretty much have to prepare for absolutely anything. We could be in-person the entire year, we could be remote for a portion of the year,” Polinchock said. “We know that learning has to happen for the kids.”
Principal Chris Ruhl at Kelly Elementary counted among his building’s goals to support e-learning students through the Second Step and Seesaw online programs. The former is for emotional support and the latter connects students, parents and teachers to track educational progress.
Principal Jeremiah Bennett spoke to professional development and training in varied online programs including Canvas, a course management program, as well as the online learning tool Clever and other apps should the school be forced to go full remote learning for all students.
Bennett spoke to adjustments students already made this school year. He said hallways recently were converted back to two-way travel, saying space is there and it helps cut down on student movement. There are decals on the floor directing students.
“The kids didn’t even need direction. They just looked at the floor and found the way to go,” Bennett said, saying it was both “wonderful and odd” but needed at the moment for health safety.
Principal George Drozin at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School said the reopening plan will be examined at least biweekly and could help lead to changes such as the safe use of hallway lockers or how to decrease crowding in hallways or at dismissal.
In addressing the school days passed so far this year, Drozin credited instructors in orchestra, band and chorus with finding unique ways to rehearse in specific groups, separately and distanced. He said a fall play is being rehearsed, with different groups of four to five students taking the stage together for separate scenes. It allows social distance while also adding a unique twist to the play presentation.
“We purchased the video streaming rights to the show and parents will be able to watch it live but from a distance,” Drozin said.
Paula Reber, the high school principal, also spoke to leveraging Canvas to provide consistency in the delivery of education and any necessary changes to curriculum and instruction. She added that there will be a focus on creating opportunities for all students, remote and in-person, to participate in extracurriculars and clubs.
Professional development, articulating job responsibilities, planning for facility modernization and efficiency — an air quality project across the district — and effective use and developing future use of online learning tools are among the goals Polinchock laid out.