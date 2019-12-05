LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School Board directors elected Jordan Fetzer, Cory Heath and Erin Jablonski as board president, vice president and treasurer, respectively. The three were elected to the leadership positions when the school board reorganized this week.
Members of the nine-member school board are Mary Brouse, Lisa Clark, John Rowe and Mary Ann Stanton, whose respective terms end in 2021, Tera Unzicker-Fassero, Virginia Zimmerman, Fetzer, Heath and Jablonski. Terms for the latter five members end in 2023.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO