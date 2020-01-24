MANDATA — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agricultural Education and Science Lab Unit spent its last day at Line Mountain School District on Friday with a lesson for the eighth-grade students involving insects.
Ag Lab teacher Mark Kline led workshops with the elementary students in Trevorton last week and then with middle school students this week at the middle/high school campus. Kline examined which insects are considered pests and which ones are beneficial in agriculture.
"I really liked that he went in-depth about the different kinds of pests and what we can do," said Levi Ferster, 13, of Malta. "We learned about pests that are beneficial. They can help eat and help our crops flourish more. There are pests that can destroy our crops."
Kline brought pictures of insects and had the students use a dichotomous key to identify each one. The key has a series of questions based on characteristics that identify what the species is.
"They have to decide whether or not to treat their fields for the insects," he said. "You don't always go for a chemical intervention first. There are other interventions you can use to treat the fields."
Other lessons in the last two weeks involved crayons made from soybeans, a discussion on pizza and its ingredients being from farms, and genetics lessons. The Ag Lab program provides a fully equipped classroom on wheels where students in grades k-8 come to complete hands-on science experiments related to agriculture, said Kline.
Jason Weller, the eighth-grade science teacher, said he likes the "hands-on" aspect of the program and the fact that it's outside the classroom.
"They're very knowledgeable in what they do here," said Weller.