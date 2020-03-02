SUNBURY — Shirley Metzger continues to remain positive even though she was the only remaining patient at Sunbury Health and Rehabilitation on the second floor of UPMC Susquehanna Hospital this past weekend.
The 93-year-old Sunbury woman, who has two children, three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, spent Saturday with family on the deserted second floor of the hospital.
"I will be sad to leave," she said from her hospital bed. "I love the staff here and I loved the care I received."
Metzger was transferred Monday to a nursing home in Selinsgrove, leaving her family also saddened.
"It is a shame," said Susie Barnhart, Metzger's daughter. "My mother loved it here and this closing has affected so many people."
The announcement of the rehabilitation center closing came on Feb. 20 just two weeks after the center announced they would remain at the hospital even though UPMC officials announced in December they would be closing the doors to the hospital forever.
The February announcement also detailed that 20 employees will be out of work and the 21 residents would be relocated.
The rehabilitation center is owned and operated by Kling Health Services LP.
In January, center officials said they expected to fulfill a 20-year lease at the facility signed seven years ago.
"Everyone here was very good to me and I will miss this place," said Metzger, who has been a patient of the center since July. "I didn't even realize I was the last patient here."
Several nurses and aides were staffed by the center on Saturday still attending to Metzger.
"I just wish I could stay here," Metzger said. "I even liked the food they gave me."
Center administrator Teresa Flowers said with Metzger leaving, all patients have now been removed and transferred.
"We will miss all of our residents," Flowers said Monday. "We loved them all."