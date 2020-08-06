LEWISBURG — The final round of the COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program opens Aug. 10, according to Bucknell Small Business Development Center.
The program provides grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been adversely impacted economically by COVID-19.
Businesses must have had annual revenue of $1 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19; and 25 or fewer employees prior to February 15. At least half of the grants to small businesses will be awarded to historically disadvantaged businesses. For more information, visit www.pabusinessgrants.com.
Another resource for small business relief is the Montour County Small Business/Tourism Grant. The grant awards up to $15,000 in funds to qualifying businesses. Businesses that did not receive a loan or grant through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Disaster Loan Program will be given priority, according to the Bucknell SBDC. Apply by August 18. For more information, visit https://csgiving.org/montour-block-grant-small-business/.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO