The Danville Business Alliance and the downtown stores and restaurants will hold a Late Shopper’s Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
During the event, 2022 Peppermint Passports will receive double punches from each participating business.
Weather-permitting, vendors will be located on the street level of Canal Park and throughout the downtown.
Woody Wolfe will be singing holiday songs in Canal Park from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sax Man Ravi will stroll the street during the event.
The Hometown Puppets will lead a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Sing-A-Long at The Kiddie Korner Boutique.
Children can demonstrate their creativity with a free kids craft at Knack Creative Studio and then visit with Santa at his cottage.
Shoppers will enjoy discounts and special offers at businesses throughout the downtown.
Some businesses will close from 5:30 until 6 p.m. to prepare for the event.
For more information and updates about this event, visit https://tinyurl.com/DanvilleLateShopping2022