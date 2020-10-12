The state’s scrutiny of operations at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center found the facility was not in compliance with a rule mandating the frequency of physician visits with residents.
An abbreviated survey completed Sept. 2 found that one resident was 41 days overdue for a routine visit with a staff physician. Survey results are found on the Department of Health webpage at least 41 days after the survey is completed.
The resident had an appointment with his primary care physician Sept. 3, the day after the noncompliance was identified. Prior to that, the last time he was seen by a physician was May 15. According to state regulations, he should have had a physician visit 60 days after that.
Two complaints about the facility spurred the survey. State inspectors reviewed records of two residents and discovered Milton Nursing was out of compliance for one of them.
Corrective action included reviewing clinical records for all facility residents, which now stands at more than 60, to ensure the physician visit requirement was being met. If not, staff physicians were to be informed for immediate correction. Random audits of physician visit records were to be conducted for three months.
This marks the fourth such survey released since a COVID-19 outbreak at the Milton nursing home.
One survey found the facility to be out of compliance with infection control measures — allowing staff to work while symptomatic, failures in standard use and storage of protective gear among the deficiencies — and didn’t properly communicate with residents and their guardians.
Two other surveys found it to have met compliance for infection control, though in one instance it is alleged by the state that the facility failed to ensure proper hydration for a resident who was ill with COVID-19.
According to the state, the outbreak began in early August and led to 56 staff members and 108 residents testing positive for the disease. Thirty-five of those residents died. New cases haven’t been reported there in several weeks.