Yes, forecasters say, it’s going to snow again.
The latest winter storm to arrive in the Valley is expected late tonight or past midnight Thursday, dropping anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow before tapering off in the early morning hours Friday.
Craig Evanego, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, predicts 4 to 7 inches across the Susquehanna Valley. Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, forecasts the Valley to receive 6 to 10 inches.
The heaviest snow, Erickson said, should fall early Thursday morning. Evanego anticipated the morning and evening commutes Thursday will be impacted.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all four Valley counties and neighboring areas to last from 1 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.
With the storm appearing to push further south and east than expected, both Evanego and Erickson anticipated the storm to mostly dump light snow across the area — mostly. According to Erickson, parts of the Valley could see sleet later today and perhaps a freezing drizzle early Friday.
“It looked like there’d be a lot more a couple days ago but the storm is now taking a southerly track. It’s going to be primarily a snow event,” Erickson said.
“It should be out of there by daybreak Friday,” Evanego said of the storm.
Evanego predicted Shamokin and Selinsgrove to receive 5 to 7 inches of snow. Other areas, he said, like Mifflinburg, Lewisburg and Danville can expect perhaps slightly less on the low end: 4 to 7 inches.
Both meteorologists said Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be quiet. They said the next storm event wouldn’t arrive until at least late Sunday and neither expected anything more than an inch of snow and wintry mix, if that.
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and state police planned to staff the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center beginning midnight Thursday.
PennDOT planned travel restrictions on several highways, including the Turnpike, effective at 1 a.m. with even more — including Interstate 80 from Route 99 through the Valley to the New Jersey border — going into effect at 4 a.m. The restrictions, labeled as Tier 1, ban tractors without trailers, tractors with unloaded or lightly loaded trailers, passenger vehicles hauling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles from the highways while in effect.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.
Before traveling, motorists are advised by the Commonwealth to pack an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account the special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.