DANVILLE — Heather Laubach on Thursday was named the Chief Operating Officer of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), effective May 1.
As COO, she will oversee the entire organization and report to the Board of Directors.
Laubach has served as DACC's director of operations since 2018. She is a graduate of Danville Area High School and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, and is certified in group exercise, CRP and First Aid. Prior to returning to her hometown, Laubach served in the Corporate Wellness Division of Take Care Health Systems for 20 years. In addition, she has been a long-time volunteer at Camp Victory in Millville and served as camp director for three years.
The Danville Area Community Center serves community wellness needs. The 38,000 square foot facility currently has over 1,600 members and includes programs for all ages. Laubach will oversee this facility and staff in addition to the DACC at the Knack facility in downtown Danville and a Before and After School Program housed at the Danville Primary School.