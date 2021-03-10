WILLIAMSPORT — Bucknell University revoked the charter of the Iota chapter of Kappa Delta Rho in November, the fraternity at the center of a federal hazing lawsuit alleging pledges were pressured by chapter members to binge drink during an initiation ceremony.
Bucknell charged the Iota chapter on Oct. 20 with underage drinking and providing alcohol. It terminated Iota’s charter on Nov. 15, according to the university’s latest report under the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law.
A former university student accuses chapter members and a fellow pledge of physical abuse and psychological torment during an alcohol-fueled initiation on Sept. 10. In the lawsuit filed Sept. 22, the plaintiff claimed to have been assaulted and knocked unconscious, and to have undergone emergency hospital treatment for a concussion and alcohol poisoning.
Bucknell, the National Fraternity of Kappa Delta Rho, its Iota Chapter, the local chapter president and pledge master, and a fellow pledge class member are named as defendants.
Attorneys on behalf of the Iota chapter have asked a federal judge to pause the lawsuit and order arbitration, saying the plaintiff agreed to a dispute resolution plan when he registered to join Iota and that such plans are upheld by state and federal law.
Attorneys representing Bucknell replied in court and said the plaintiff never expressly agreed to arbitration and that the contract is invalid and unenforceable.
A judge’s ruling is pending.
A report by the student newspaper The Bucknellian on Feb. 24 was cited in the most recently dismissed motion by the plaintiff.
The student newspaper reported that Kappa Delta Rho is the sixth Greek-letter organization to be suspended by Bucknell, temporarily or permanently, in the past 10 years including the Beta-Mu chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon in 2019.
According to the same anti-hazing report, as cited by The Bucknellian, Beta-Mu was terminated by Bucknell on charges of underage drinking and providing alcohol but also using dog shock collars on members, throwing darts at members, slapping members and other activities risking bodily injury.
The judge’s dismissal, ordered Monday, was a procedural ruling. The court told plaintiffs they're “better-suited” to cite such evidence in an amended complaint against the defendants. Plaintiffs sought to use the information to bolster their argument against Bucknell’s pending attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.
On Nov. 24, Bucknell filed a motion to dismiss the case for failure to state a claim, arguing the university played no role in the events at the Iota chapter and has no legal duty to protect students from one another in such situations.