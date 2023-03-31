WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by a mother of a Northumberland County Jail inmate who took his life in the facility in 2021 but allowed the woman to file an amended complaint.
Chief United State District Judge Matthew W. Brann granted without prejudice the county's motion to dismiss. The judge granted Paxinos resident Sherry Beers the opportunity to amend her complaint, which Beers did on March 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in Williamsport.
Sean Beers, 34, of Paxinos was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Coal Township facility. This is the second lawsuit filed by the Beers family. Northumberland County settled lawsuits with the Beers family for $75,000 in 2017 after Sean’s brother Andrew Beers, 27, died of suicide by hanging in 2013 at the former county jail in Sunbury.
The claim "amounts to an allegation that the supervisor defendants are liable because they have authority over the county jail," Brann wrote. "Simply presuming defendants' supervisory authority from their positions is nothing more than a respondent superior claim, which the Supreme Court has consistently rejected as a basis for section 1983 liability. Accordingly, Beers has not satisfactorily alleged a constitutional violate, and all defendants aside from the county are immune."
Sherry Beers names the county, former Warden Bruce Kovach, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, and a yet-to-be-named correctional officer. All claims against Kovach in his official capacity are dismissed with prejudice, but Beers can file against Kovach in the amended complaint in his individual capacity.
For similar reasons — namely the lack of any specific allegations regarding an unconstitutional policy or custom — Beers also "fails to state a claim," wrote Brann. "The mere fact that the county jail was understaffed and the staff poorly trained is not a policy or custom — it is an unfortunate state of affairs."
Sean Beers was arrested on May 12, 2021, and placed in county jail. He had a history of criminal activity, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was determined to be a suicide risk on May 18, 2021, according to court documents filed by Sherry Beers and her attorney Joseph Orso, of Williamsport.
The staff had "a duty to care for" Beers and "to keep him safe and free from physical injury, harm and death," wrote Orso. "Once it was determined that (Beers) had suicidal tendencies, (Beers) should have been placed in a suicide prevention cell."
The county was "inadequately staffed" to monitor Beers. It is believed the unnamed female correctional officer was flirting with an inmate and left Beers unmonitored, Orso wrote.
Sherry Beers and the estate are alleging four counts, including violation of Sean Beers’ federal constitutional rights, civil rights, wrongful death action and survival action. She is seeking in excess of $225,000, plus damages.