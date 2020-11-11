A former Lycoming College student claims the school did not help her when she made officials aware of sexual misconduct.
In a lawsuit filed Nov. 6 in the U.S. Middle District Court, in Williamsport, "Jane Doe" claims she was sexually assaulted by a men's basketball player in his dorm room in 2018, according to the filing.
The woman left the college because she claims she did not feel safe due to Lycoming officials not taking accusations seriously.
The woman claimed the college was aware of a previous incident in which the male was reported for a sexual assault but that officials allowed him to remain on campus and participate in sports.
In an emailed response to The Daily Item on Wednesday, Marla Kramer, senior director of marketing and communications, said the college hasn't seen the court filing.
"Lycoming College has not yet received the federal lawsuit, and cannot comment on it at this time," she said. "Lycoming College has invested heavily in processes to assure our students that we do not tolerate sexual misconduct of any type and which, when such complaints are made, protect the interests and confidentiality of our students."
The lawsuit claims the male student used social media to ask the girl to come to his room to cuddle to which the woman claims when she arrived the two started kissing, which then escalated to the sexual assault, despite the woman repeatedly saying "no."
The woman claims in the suit she reported the incident to Lycoming officials and a police officer.
The woman claims she chose not to file a police report because a Lycoming College official told her there was no evidence and she would be embarrassed, according to the filing.
The woman asked for a no-contact order which she was granted and an investigation began, the suit said.
A hearing was held and the woman claims that one of the panel members asked the male "how the basketball season was going," according to the filing.
The male was found to be in violation of the college's sexual harassment policy but the woman claims the male's sanctions were lenient, according to the suit.
The woman claims the male was allowed to remain at school and only missed one basketball game, according to the filing.
The male was also required to write a paper about consent, attend a class about consent and move out of the dorm in which the female was also living, according to the suit.
The woman claims the male returned to the dorm and attempted to enter the building on several occasions, according to court documents.
The woman claims the college did not inform security that the male had been banned from the dorm and she accuses the school of not taking the proper steps to protect students, the filing said.
The woman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the college.