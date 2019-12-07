WILLIAMSPORT — A Dalmatia woman is suing the federal government over injuries she says she suffered in a 2018 collision with as rural mail carrier who was driving in the opposite lane of traffic.
Madasan Shiffer, 18, states in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court her administrative efforts to resolve the issues have failed.
The accident that is the basis of the lawsuit occurred about 12:20 p.m. Aug. 25, 2018, on Hooflander Road in Jordan Twp., Northumberland County.
Shiffer says she was driving south when she saw a vehicle driven by Marci Bainbridge of Kulpmont northbound in her lane. Bainbridge was delivering mail, the suit states.
According to a state police report attached to the complaint, Shiffer claimed she swerved her 2007 VW Rabbit to avoid a head-on accident and lost control.
Her car left the road, hit a rock, a ditch and embankment ending up on its roof, the report states. She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville by ambulance.
Injuries she suffered included fractures of the nose, right ankle, right heal and left wrist along with back spasms. Surgery was required for the broken nose, she says.
The report states Shiffer told a state trooper she was driving at or a little above the 45-mile speed limit.
Bainbridge, according to the report, claimed Shiffer was traveling at a high rate of speed. Both drivers were issued citations for not driving in the proper lanes, the document states.
