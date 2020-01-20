WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury man claims he was terminated as associate store manager at Lowe’s because of his age not due to restructuring as he was told.
Yallil Santiago, of Miller Street, makes the allegation in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court against Lowe’s Home Centers.
The court complaint states Santiago began working in the Lowe’s Susquehanna Trail store as a temporary customer service associate on March 25, 2010.
He was promoted several times until becoming associate store manager on June 25, 2011, the document states.
He was terminated Jan. 21, 2017, with the reason given his position was being eliminated as part of a restructuring, the suit states.
Santiago, who was 47 at the time and had received positive performance reviews, says he was told he would receive a severance package if he signed a document waiving his right to sue, which he refused.
As part of the “restructuring,” an assistant store manager who was in his 60s also was terminated but three others who were in their 20s and 30s were not, the complaint states.
Santiago claims his duties were given to those three and younger customer service associates.
The age discrimination suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, back and front pay, lost benefits and an injunction preventing Lowe’s from discriminating or retaliating against Santiago.