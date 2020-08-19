SUNBURY — A public defender representing two different men accused of sexual assault convinced a judge on Tuesday to reschedule two hearings in Northumberland County Court.
In front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Tuesday, Chief Public Defender Ed Greco, who represents Jose Figueroa-Cante, 35, of Sunbury, and Christopher Lee Hollar Jr., 32, of Sunbury, said the charges are too serious to not bring his clients into the courthouse in-person. It is too inefficient to have his clients attend the hearing through videoconference.
Figueroa-Cante's case was further complicated due to needing a Spanish-speaking interpreter for both the defendant and the victim and her family.
Figueroa-Cante was accused in 2019 of raping a young girl, age 9, over a two-year period starting in 2018. Hollar was accused in 2019 of forcing a 5-year-old boy to perform sexual acts on him for toys over a two-year period starting in 2010. The cases are not related.
