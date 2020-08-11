SHAMOKIN — The case involving a Mount Carmel woman facing vehicular homicide charges after a February crash has at least 10,000 medical documents for the man who died in the accident.
Nicole Shipe, 28, of Mount Carmel, and defense attorney Gregory Moro, of Danville, waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. The case is now headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Following the brief appearance in front of Gembic, Moro said he and the prosecution will sift through the immense amount of medical records of Michael Matukaitis. Police say Shipe's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she crashed her vehicle on Feb. 27 in the 200 block of Oak Street, which caused the death of Matukaitis on March 4.
"This is a sad situation and we offer our condolences to the Matukaitis family," said Moro. "It looks like a lot of work is to be done if there are 10,000 records to go through."
The attorney said the details of the accident are unique and Matukaitis's medical records could reveal contributing factors. The accident was low-impact, his client was traveling only 25 mph when she hit the parked car and Matukaitis yelled out before the accident and was unresponsive after, he said.
Furthermore, said Moro, emergency personnel used NARCAN on Matukaitis. Narcan, or naloxone, is the drug used to treat opioid overdoses.
"There are some different things that happened to make us look at this case very, very closely," said Moro.
A trial appears likely, but Moro said he is hoping for a resolution before it comes to that.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn agreed with Moro that the medical record is voluminous, but he reserved further comment.
When police arrived on Feb. 27 to the scene of the accident, they found Shipe standing outside the vehicles and Matukaitis slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat, police said.
Matukaitis had no pulse and was transported to Geisinger in Danville where he remained unresponsive until March 4 when he passed away. The coroner's report indicated that Matukaitis died of a brain injury due to a spinal cord fracture resulting from a motor vehicle crash, according to police.
Shipe's blood-alcohol level was 0.253 percent, which is just more than three times the legal limit, police said.
Shipe, who is free on $10,00 unsecured bail, is facing a felony count of vehicular homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of careless driving. She is tentatively scheduled for her next court appearance on Oct. 22.