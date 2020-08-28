MOUNT CARMEL — State and local leaders celebrated the opening of a new low-income housing project designed for older servicemen and women in Mount Carmel on Friday.
Freedom Court, which was completed at 310 W. Seventh St. by the Housing Authority of Northumberland County for $1.01 million, opened in April but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The empty lot was once a 1940s war garden that provided food for people during war rationing.
"It's a great day in Mount Carmel today," said state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107. "It's projects like this that keep adding to the quality of life, especially our veterans. They are truly deserving."
The project broke ground in October 2018 and was completed in March by contractor WSL Inc., of New Bloomfield. This development included the construction of five garden-style apartments. Each apartment features a full kitchen, dining room/living room combination, bath and bedroom, front porches and additional parking. It is modeled after Phoenix Court Apartments in Atlas, near Mount Carmel.
Kathy Possinger, the director of the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Center for Community and Housing Development, said projects like Freedom Court meets a "critical need" for affordable housing across Pennsylvania. Freedom Court is a product of a "great plan" and a "great team."
"Now it (this land) has a new history," said Possinger. "It can really help the residents who served us and ensured we are safe.
County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon praised the work of the Housing Authority and all involved.
"This doesn't happen without a lot of people, a group effort beginning to end," said Klebon. "It takes a lot of teamwork."
Freedom Court houses three U.S. Army veterans and two U.S. Air Force veterans, including Robert Shuda, 62, a retired airman who served in the U.S. Airforce from 1975 to 1979, and Joseph Bobber, 82, who served in the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962.
"It's great," said Bobber. "It's one floor, it's handy. I have no complaints."
Bobber said he was living in a three-story home in Elysburg by himself, so he needed to downsize.
"I'm grateful for everyone and what they've done," said Shuda. "It's funny. They're grateful for me, but I'm grateful for them."
Funding consisted of $750,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, $200,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, $30,000 from the county’s Community Development Block Grant Funds and $32,229 from the Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County.
The Housing Authority is also working toward building Mountainside Estates in Coal Township, having received $2 million in aid from various sources in 2019 toward the construction.
The $6.5 million Mountainside Estates is a 36-unit senior apartment building, consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Some will be handicapped-accessible. The project also includes an outdoor community space, which will allow the facility to host community events.
The vacant, blighted building and property adjacent to the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center along Trevorton Road sits as the last witness to what was a bustling service community. Long ago, the entire site was developed as a complex to serve the poor and aging with several buildings, agricultural support and access roads.
Most recently, the surviving county home was used as county offices but they stopped using the property in 2004, according to county Housing Director Ed Christiano.
The financing is expected to be in place for this new project by Sept. 3, he said.