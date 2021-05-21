SUNBURY — Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury in partnership with Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV) is offering two scholarship opportunities for two nonprofit organizations to participate in the Leadership Susquehanna Valley’s 2021-2022 program.
This opportunity is funded by the Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury Operating Fund. The application process begins now and ends June 11. This scholarship seeks to promote professional development for employees of nonprofit organizations.
Leadership Susquehanna Valley charitable corporation provides leadership programs to educate and motivate citizens for effective community and organizational leadership. LSV’s flagship program is a ten-month-long hands-on learning experience that includes field trips, group projects, and tailored leadership coaching. Each monthly program day provides insight into community structure around the following topics: communications/public relations, education, health care, economic and workforce development, local government, community and human services, agriculture/natural resources and tourism/recreation.
To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.leadershipsv.org/cgfsunbury-scholarship. Only 501©(3) nonprofit and governmental organizations are eligible to apply. Two full program scholarship opportunities are available. To apply for the LSV program, visit: www.leadershipsv.org/apply.